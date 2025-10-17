3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama Pandit, has refuted claims that the central bank is rapidly depleting the country’s foreign exchange reserves through excessive market interventions, insisting that the institution is, in fact, rebuilding its reserves.

Speaking in an interview with George Wiafe of the IMF on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., on October 16, 2025, Dr. Pandit clarified that what some observers perceived as heavy central bank activity earlier in the year was largely due to “lumpy payments” rather than sustained foreign exchange interventions.

“Yes, there were allegations about whether we’re intervening in the market. But that was not exactly the case,” he said.

He explained that between the second and third quarters of 2025, the BoG had to clear several large obligations, including arrears owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) amounting to billions of U.S. dollars.

“Between the second and the third quarter, we had to do a number of lumpy payments. There were all these large arrears in payments to some of the IPPs. These were billions of U.S. dollars,” Dr. Pandit noted.

Additionally, the central bank met obligations to domestic bondholders who chose to exit their investments after the cedi appreciated.

“Some bondholders felt that, because the currency had appreciated, it was the right time to take up their investment. We had to allow them to go,” he said. “So, we did a lot of lumpy payments between July and August.”

According to Dr. Pandit, these payments created the temporary impression that the BoG was actively selling foreign exchange to defend the cedi, when in reality, the interventions were limited and strategic.

He added that the central bank’s actions were also necessitated by a sharp drop in remittance inflows, which typically inject over US$6 billion annually into the Ghanaian economy.

“Immediately after the currency appreciated, we saw a decline in remittance inflows,” he explained. “So, in the mix of that, the central bank needed to step in to meet all those lumpy payments. The interbank FX market had dried up during that time, and so the central bank needed to provide that support.”

Dr. Pandit said market conditions have since improved significantly following new measures introduced by the central bank, including a directive requiring mining firms to channel all foreign exchange inflows through commercial banks.

“The interbank FX market has come back,” he confirmed. “We have written to the mining firms, for example, to take all their inflows through the commercial banks. So we are beginning to see some pickup in activity in the interbank FX market.”

He provided recent examples showing that market demand for foreign exchange has been lower than supply, allowing the BoG to rebuild reserves.

“As of yesterday, we had committed to make available $150 million. This morning, when I checked, the market had picked up only $90 million — so $60 million automatically goes into our reserves,” he said. “The same thing happened on Tuesday — we made available $150 million, and the market picked up less than half that. So automatically, it goes into our reserves.”

Dr. Pandit stressed that the Bank of Ghana’s interventions are “carefully calibrated” to manage volatility and ensure smooth market dynamics, not to exhaust reserves.

“We do not over-support the markets at all. All we seek to do is to limit the volatilities in the markets to ensure that we have smooth dynamics,” he emphasized.

He concluded by reaffirming the central bank’s commitment to maintaining a stable, transparent, and flexible foreign exchange framework that balances market stability with reserve accumulation.