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The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to urgently reform its sovereign debt resolution system and broaden access to concessional financing for vulnerable economies.

Speaking at the 2026 African Consultative Group meeting held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings, Dr Asiama stressed the need for more decisive action by the Fund to support countries grappling with tightening financial conditions and rising debt pressures.

He urged the IMF to leverage its convening power to ensure timely and coordinated debt restructurings under the G20 Common Framework, including mandatory participation by private creditors.

According to him, African economies are facing a particularly difficult macroeconomic environment marked by persistent inflation, weak external balances, and limited fiscal space—conditions worsened by spillovers from ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the Middle East conflict.

While acknowledging that the IMF’s Global Policy Agenda aligns broadly with the needs of member countries, Dr Asiama argued that the scale and persistence of current shocks demand a more robust and responsive approach.

He called for reforms to the sovereign debt restructuring process to better distinguish between delays caused by creditor coordination challenges and those resulting from policy shortcomings, to avoid penalising countries making genuine reform efforts.

Ghana’s own experience under the Common Framework, he noted, highlights both the strengths and shortcomings of the system. The country entered the framework in 2022 when its debt approached 90 percent of GDP, leading to a domestic debt exchange and a temporary suspension of external debt servicing.

Although Ghana’s restructuring progressed relatively faster than in some cases, it exposed key structural weaknesses, including coordination difficulties among creditors and concerns about the economic impact of domestic debt measures.

A joint statement issued after the meeting by Seedy Keita and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva underscored the challenging outlook for the region.

Global growth is projected to slow to 3.1 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027, with downside risks linked to continued geopolitical tensions. In Africa, growth is expected to ease from 4.5 percent in 2025 to 4.2 percent in 2026, reflecting tighter financial conditions, high debt servicing costs, and limited access to affordable financing.

Dr Asiama’s call reinforces growing demands for reforms to the global financial architecture to better support developing economies navigating multiple, overlapping shocks.