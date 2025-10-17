Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has reiterated the need for stronger national efforts to promote the exclusive use of the Ghana cedi in all domestic transactions, describing the persistent use of foreign currencies—particularly the U.S. dollar—as a major obstacle to monetary stability.

Speaking at the IMF/World Bank Governor Talk Series in Washington, D.C., Dr. Asiama said dollarisation has long undermined the effectiveness of monetary policy and must now be decisively addressed.

“A couple of things bother me. First of all is the issue of dollarisation. I have seen this for many years. I started central banking 30 years ago. The phenomenon has been there. So, we are tackling it,” he stated.

The BoG Governor stressed that restoring the cedi’s dominance as the sole legal tender remains a top priority for the Central Bank, adding that a renewed national focus on the local currency would strengthen economic resilience and policy transmission.

To mark a new phase in this effort, Dr. Asiama announced that the Bank will host a major event dubbed “Cedi at 60” on October 28, celebrating six decades of Ghana’s national currency.

“What can we do to make the local currency the sole legal tender? On the 28th of this month, we are having a celebration—Cedi at 60. The local currency will be 60 years this year, and we want that to mark a new beginning,” he said.

According to Dr. Asiama, the anniversary will serve both as a symbolic milestone and a practical call to action to rebuild public confidence in the cedi and promote its use across all sectors of the economy.

“When we use the local currency in all transactions, that enhances the efficiency of monetary policy. It is at the core of most of our problems. It is one of the things I would want to be remembered for—that I came, I solved that problem, and I made the local currency the currency of choice,” he emphasised.

The Cedi at 60 celebration is expected to highlight the currency’s evolution since its introduction in 1965 and reinforce the Bank of Ghana’s campaign to make the cedi the exclusive medium of exchange in all local transactions, in line with existing legal tender regulations.