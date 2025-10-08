1 hour ago

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has called on commercial banks to further reduce their lending rates in line with recent policy rate cuts to support businesses and stimulate economic growth.

Addressing Chief Executives of commercial banks in Accra, Dr. Asiama stressed that the central bank’s recent monetary policy adjustments must translate into lower borrowing costs for enterprises and households.

He noted that despite the BoG reducing its policy rate by more than six percentage points in recent months, lending rates across the banking sector remain relatively high.

“The MPC voted to cut the policy rate by 350 basis points to support the disinflation process. This marks the third rate cut in 2025 and reflects our confidence that inflation will remain within the medium-term target,” he said.

Dr. Asiama added that while the Bank is aware of potential risks — including possible tariff adjustments — it remains ready to act decisively to maintain stability. He urged banks to realign their pricing models to ensure businesses benefit from the lower policy environment.

He emphasized that lower lending rates would improve access to credit, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are vital for job creation and economic expansion.

The Governor reaffirmed the BoG’s commitment to preserving macroeconomic stability and working closely with financial institutions to promote efficient credit delivery.

“A more responsive banking sector will strengthen private sector confidence and accelerate the country’s post-recovery economic momentum,” Dr. Asiama added.