Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has called on business leaders to play a stronger role in building a financial system that is inclusive, resilient, and aligned with Ghana’s long-term sustainable development goals.

Delivering a speech on his behalf at the ACCA Business Leaders’ Forum, Technical Advisor to the Governor, Professor John Gatsi, said Ghana’s financial sector had made notable progress through enhanced regulation, digital finance, and improved supervision. However, he stressed that evolving global and domestic challenges demanded continuous adaptation to safeguard stability.

The forum, held under the theme “Sustainability and Non-Interest Banking in Ghana,” highlighted the growing importance of innovative financial models in broadening access to finance.

Non-Interest Banking a Tool for Inclusive Growth

Dr Asiama noted that non-interest banking presents a valuable complement to traditional banking, offering transparency, shared-risk structures, and value-based investment principles that support inclusive and ethical economic growth.

He explained that expanding non-interest financial services would help bring more Ghanaians into the formal financial system, including groups previously excluded for cultural or religious reasons.

The Bank of Ghana, he added, is developing a secular and market-neutral regulatory framework that will allow conventional and fully fledged non-interest banks to operate effectively. This process is being supported by capacity-building initiatives and strong collaboration with other regulators.

Addressing Sustainability and Climate Risks

On sustainability, the Governor warned that climate-related risks could threaten the stability of Ghana’s financial institutions. To address this, the Central Bank has introduced Sustainable Banking Principles and a Climate-Related Financial Risk Directive to help banks manage environmental and climate exposures.

Dr Asiama said aligning non-interest banking with Ghana’s broader sustainable finance strategy would help build a financial system that is stable, ethical, and transformative. He called for collective commitment from regulators, industry leaders, and policymakers to achieve this vision.

ACCA Commends Ghana’s Progress

ACCA Africa Director, Jamil Amponah, praised the Bank of Ghana for its leadership ahead of the country’s planned rollout of a non-interest banking framework in 2026. He said the upcoming transition represents a major opportunity to reshape Ghana’s financial architecture around fairness, partnership, and value-driven finance.

Amponah added that ACCA’s two decades of experience in Islamic and non-interest finance positions the organisation to support Ghana with technical expertise, training, disclosure templates, and market education as the country prepares for implementation.

He said the framework could boost sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, SMEs, youth-led enterprises, and climate-related projects through risk-sharing financial structures.

Describing the transition as more than a regulatory milestone, Amponah said it offers Ghana the chance to build a banking system that is ethical, competitive, and sustainable for generations to come.