2 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced that it will begin foreign exchange (FX) intermediation under its Domestic Gold Purchase Programme starting in October 2025.

As part of the initiative, the central bank plans to sell up to US$1.15 billion in foreign exchange during the month to enhance market transparency and improve price discovery.

According to a statement from the BoG, the FX sales will be conducted on a spot basis through twice-weekly, price-competitive auctions open to all licensed banks. The Bank emphasized that there will be no earmarking or special conditions for participants, ensuring fair and transparent access across the market.

“The overarching objective remains clear — to deepen the interbank FX market, enhance price discovery, and smooth volatility,” the statement said.

The central bank noted that auction volumes may be adjusted in response to evolving market dynamics but reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining full transparency. It also pledged to continue publishing all FX market operations and outcomes in line with international best practices.

The move forms part of the BoG’s broader strategy to strengthen Ghana’s foreign exchange management framework and promote greater stability within the financial system.