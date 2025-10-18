4 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reinstated the Foreign Exchange Trading Licence of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Limited, effective October 19, 2025, following the successful completion of a one-month suspension.

In a statement issued on October 18, 2025, the central bank announced that the decision was taken after UBA Ghana met all regulatory conditions imposed during the sanction period and implemented corrective actions that were reviewed and deemed satisfactory.

“The Bank of Ghana hereby gives notice of the lifting of the suspension of the Foreign Exchange Trading Licence of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Limited, effective 19 October 2025,” the statement read.

The BoG reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the integrity of Ghana’s foreign exchange market, stressing that all licensed institutions must strictly adhere to the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723) and related regulatory guidelines.

The reinstatement follows a September 18, 2025 decision by the central bank to suspend UBA Ghana’s forex trading licence for multiple breaches of foreign exchange regulations.

At the time, the BoG cited violations of the Updated Guidelines for Inward Remittance Services by Payment Service Providers (2023) and the Bank of Ghana Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2025/25.

During the suspension, all remittance partnerships between UBA Ghana and Designated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMIs), Payment Service Providers (PSPs), and Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) were halted. Partners were required to reapply after the sanction period.

Investigations revealed that UBA Ghana had engaged in unauthorised remittance activities with entities such as Halges Financial Technologies Limited, Cellulant Limited, and Flutterwave Inc., acting on behalf of MTOs including Top Connect, Send App, Taptap Send, Remit Choice, and Afriex.

The suspension was enforced under Section 11(2) of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723) as part of the BoG’s broader effort to ensure compliance and discipline within Ghana’s forex and remittance ecosystem.

With the licence now restored, UBA Ghana is expected to resume normal forex operations under close regulatory supervision to ensure continued adherence to all compliance standards.