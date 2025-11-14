3 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana is preparing to introduce its non-interest banking regulations in 2026, a move expected to enhance capital market innovation, widen access to finance, and create new employment opportunities across the financial sector.

Speaking at the ACCA Business Leaders’ Forum in Accra, Professor John Gatsi—representing the BoG Governor, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama—announced that the regulatory framework is complete and awaiting final approval.

According to him, the new system will allow universal banks to operate non-interest “windows” alongside fully licensed non-interest banks.

“We are ready for the regulation,” Professor Gatsi said. “It’s going to diversify how trade, projects, and infrastructure are financed, while injecting new jobs into the banking and capital markets.”

The central bank views the reform as a major step toward broadening financial inclusion and directing capital toward productive sectors of the economy. The non-interest model, which is already operational in countries such as Nigeria and Kenya, is founded on shared risk, transparency, and value-based investments—principles closely aligned with Ghana’s sustainable finance agenda.

Dr Asiama, in remarks delivered on his behalf, described non-interest banking as a “complementary model” to conventional banking, designed to support inclusiveness and financial stability.

“It offers diversified products, discourages speculative activities, and directs funds toward the real economy,” he noted.

The Bank of Ghana plans to align the new regulatory framework with its Sustainable Banking Principles introduced in 2019. As part of this effort, financial institutions will be required to embed environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards into their lending and operational decisions. Banks will also need systems for identifying and managing climate-related financial risks.

ACCA Africa Director, Jamil Ampomah, described the 2026 rollout as an opportunity to redefine the role of finance in Ghana’s economy. He emphasised that non-interest banking—supported by strong sustainability reporting—will build confidence among investors and regulators.

“For non-interest banking to grow in Ghana, investors and depositors will want reliable reports and assurance,” Mr Ampomah said. He added that ACCA is ready to work with the Bank of Ghana and industry stakeholders to train relationship managers, treasury and risk officers, internal auditors, and board members for the new system.

He also pointed to lessons from Malaysia and Pakistan, where Islamic finance has been successfully linked to green investment.

“This is where the ethics of non-interest banking and the goals of sustainability meet,” he said.

The Bank of Ghana projects that the initiative will generate substantial employment, particularly in banking, risk management, fintech, and advisory services within the capital markets. New instruments such as sukuk—Islamic bonds based on asset-backed financing—are expected to deepen market liquidity and spur financial innovation.

Professor Gatsi noted that the framework includes a two-tier governance structure to ensure compliance with non-interest principles and mitigate risks. Training programmes are already underway in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Bankers, ACCA, and other professional bodies to prepare the financial sector workforce.

“Conventional banks will need people who understand this business, which means added employment,” he said. “We also expect to see strong linkages with fintech, venture capital, and women-led enterprises as part of the broader non-interest banking ecosystem.”

Mr Ampomah added that countries that adopt non-interest finance early often gain a significant first-mover advantage.

“Those who make the bold step will definitely have that edge,” he noted.

The Bank of Ghana sees the 2026 launch as part of its broader strategy to align financial stability with inclusive economic growth.

“By expanding access to finance, we are empowering individuals and businesses while enhancing monetary policy transmission,” Dr Asiama said.

The non-interest banking model is expected to gradually reshape Ghana’s financial landscape by promoting fairness, ethical governance, and risk-sharing—principles that advocates say can build a more resilient and accessible financial system