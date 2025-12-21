18 hours ago

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has outlined the central bank’s key priorities for the coming year, emphasizing the importance of discipline, collaboration and sustained investment in Ghana’s financial infrastructure.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, December 21, 2025, Dr Asiama said confidence in coordination, clear policy signals and consistency across the financial system had been severely tested when the current administration assumed office. He noted, however, that progress made since then reflected sustained effort and strong collaboration across the financial sector.

Looking ahead, Dr Asiama said the Bank of Ghana would focus on three main areas: improving the quality of financial intermediation to ensure that credit supports productive economic activity; strengthening integrity and supervision as reforms transition fully from policy formulation to implementation; and expanding investment in financial infrastructure, including payments systems, financial markets and digital platforms, to support a more integrated regional economy.

“The year ahead will require sound judgment, strong partnerships and disciplined execution,” he said, reaffirming the Bank of Ghana’s commitment to consolidating ongoing reforms and maintaining confidence in the financial sector.