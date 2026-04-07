4 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) incurred significant financial costs in 2025 as it implemented tight monetary policies to reduce inflation to 5.4 per cent, Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has revealed.

According to him, the disinflation process, while successful, required aggressive liquidity management measures, particularly open market operations to absorb excess cash from the financial system.

“Last year was good but expensive for the Central Bank. It took us a lot of money to mop up excess liquidity and bring inflation down,” Dr Asiama stated at the Governor’s Roundtable during the Kwahu Business Forum.

He noted that central banking decisions often involve difficult trade-offs between stabilising prices and supporting economic growth.

“The work we do is always about trade-offs… trying to strike the right balance,” he said.

Dr Asiama explained that inflation declined sharply from 23.8 per cent in December 2024 to 5.4 per cent by the end of 2025, largely due to the Bank’s tight policy stance, although this came at a considerable cost.

He added that one of the key outcomes of the measures was exchange rate stability, stressing that “the cedi is stable and under control.”

Looking ahead, the Governor expressed optimism that maintaining low inflation in 2026 would require fewer resources, citing improved macroeconomic conditions.

“If you look at where inflation was at the end of December 2024 and where it is now, it would not involve the same level of resources to keep it low and stable going forward,” he noted.

Dr Asiama also pointed out that the challenge of balancing inflation control with financial costs is not unique to Ghana, noting that central banks such as the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank face similar constraints.

Despite the high costs, he emphasised that controlling inflation remains essential for protecting real incomes and ensuring macroeconomic stability.

The Governor further highlighted the importance of a resilient financial sector, noting that stronger banks would enhance credit delivery to businesses and support economic growth.

“When banks are strong, they can give more credit, and there is the need for collaboration between the Central Bank and the financial sector,” he said.

He assured the business community that the Bank of Ghana would continue to implement policies aimed at sustaining low inflation while promoting economic expansion.