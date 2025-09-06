3 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana has announced that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold its 126th regular meetings from Monday, September 15, 2025, to Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The sessions are expected to review recent developments in the Ghanaian economy and set the tone for key monetary decisions in the coming months.

The MPC, which is chaired by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, meets every two months to assess economic conditions, determine the direction of interest rates, and guide monetary policy.

It decisions often have direct implications for inflation, exchange rate stability, lending rates, and overall investor confidence.

The economy has been navigating multiple challenges in recent years, including high inflation, currency depreciation, and fiscal pressures.

In response, the central bank has relied heavily on its monetary policy tools, particularly the policy rate, to contain inflation and restore market confidence.

At its previous meeting in July 2025, the MPC cut the policy rate to 25%, citing economic recovery.

The committee emphasized the need to stabilize prices while supporting growth, especially as the government continues to implement reforms under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) extended credit facility programme.

The September 2025 meeting comes at a critical time, with businesses and households closely watching whether the central bank will adjust its benchmark rate to ease borrowing costs or maintain its tight stance to curb inflation.