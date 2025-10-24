3 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) will soon roll out new guidelines for digital lending, as part of efforts to protect consumers and strengthen collaboration between banks and fintech companies, Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama has announced.

Speaking at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Association of Banks in Accra on October 23, 2025, which also marked the launch of the Ghana Bankers Voice Magazine, Dr. Asiama said the move will promote responsible innovation while ensuring fair treatment of borrowers.

He explained that the Open Banking Framework, currently in its proof-of-concept phase, will allow secure data sharing between banks and fintechs under clear rules governing consent, privacy, and cybersecurity.

“The new digital lending guidelines will balance innovation with consumer protection and set standards for transparency, data security, and risk management,” he stated.

Cryptocurrency Regulation by December 2025

The Governor also revealed that the BoG, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and other partners, has finalised a draft bill to regulate cryptocurrency activities, which is expected to be submitted to Cabinet by December 2025.

“This progress positions Ghana among the first African jurisdictions to prudently regulate digital-asset activity,” Dr. Asiama said.

Deepening Financial Intermediation

Dr. Asiama disclosed that the BoG is partnering with the Development Bank Ghana, the World Bank, and Afreximbank to expand access to credit and trade finance through risk-sharing facilities that de-risk lending and support SMEs.

He further noted that Ghana’s banking infrastructure is being aligned with continental payment systems, including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), to enable cross-border transactions in local currencies and boost intra-African trade.

Additionally, the Bank of Ghana, with support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has rolled out a structured foreign exchange operations framework to enhance price discovery, reduce market volatility, and rebuild the country’s reserves.

Driving Digital Transformation

Dr. Asiama announced that the BoG is developing a comprehensive Digitalisation Strategy to guide how the central bank leverages technology and data to serve the financial system more efficiently.

“We are sending our teams to leading central banks — from Singapore to London to the Philippines — to learn, experiment, and benchmark against global best practices,” he said.

He added that a dedicated BoG team will soon engage with the Ghana Association of Bankers and individual institutions to incorporate their input into the digitalisation strategy.

AI-Driven Supervision and Cybersecurity

Highlighting the next phase of regulatory innovation, Dr. Asiama said the BoG is investing in AI-powered supervisory tools and deploying a Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform to facilitate real-time information sharing between banks and fintechs.

“As banks migrate more systems to the cloud, operational resilience and third-party risk management will become as critical as capital adequacy,” he warned. “Cyber maturity is now a measure of institutional soundness.”

The central bank, he added, is also piloting an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Climate-Risk Reporting Template to embed sustainability in lending and investment decisions.

“Innovation without trust will not endure, but prudence must never again be an excuse against innovation,” he cautioned.

A Call to Modernise Banking Experiences

Dr. Asiama concluded by urging commercial banks to adapt to the changing demographics and expectations of Ghanaian customers.

“More than 60 percent of Ghanaians are under 35. For them, banking is not a destination — it is an experience that follows them everywhere,” he said, encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation as a competitive necessity.