5 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced that it will begin foreign exchange (FX) intermediation under its Domestic Gold Purchase Programme in October 2025, with plans to sell up to US$1.15 billion to the market.

According to the central bank, the FX sales will be conducted on a spot basis through twice-weekly, price-competitive auctions open to all licensed banks.

Speaking at a meeting with heads of commercial banks in Accra, Governor of the BoG, Dr. Johnson Asiama, explained that the initiative forms part of efforts to deepen the interbank FX market, enhance price discovery, and stabilise the cedi.

“Beginning October 2025, the Bank of Ghana will commence foreign exchange (FX) intermediation under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, with plans to sell up to US$1.15 billion for the month. These sales will be conducted on a spot basis through twice-weekly, price-competitive auctions open to all licensed banks,” Dr. Asiama stated.

He emphasised that there will be no special conditions or earmarked allocations, ensuring fair and transparent access for all participants. Monthly auction volumes may, however, be adjusted in line with market conditions.

Dr. Asiama said the overarching goal of the initiative is to improve transparency, strengthen market efficiency, and reduce volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Beyond FX management, the central bank is also encouraging commercial banks to increase lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and agribusinesses, which are vital for driving inclusive growth and job creation.

The BoG further urged banks to develop export-oriented financial products, use local insurance companies for import coverage to retain foreign exchange within the country, and consider listing on the stock exchange to boost capital strength and transparency.

Launched to leverage locally mined gold for reserve accumulation, the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme remains a key component of the Bank’s broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign currency and promote long-term exchange rate stability.