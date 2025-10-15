2 hours ago

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, has announced a series of new regulatory initiatives designed to strengthen innovation and align financial regulation with rapid developments in the country’s fintech sector.

Speaking at the MoMo Fintech Stakeholder Forum on Wednesday, October 15, Mrs. Asante-Asiedu revealed that the central bank is set to operationalise the Digital Credit Directive, introduce a virtual assets licensing framework, and expand nationwide financial literacy and consumer redress mechanisms.

She disclosed that the BoG will begin accepting applications for digital credit licences from November 3, encouraging fintech firms and financial service providers to seize the opportunity to formalise their operations under the new regulatory framework.

“In the near term, our focus is to operationalise the Digital Credit Directive, implement the virtual assets licensing regime, and expand financial literacy and redress systems across the country,” she said.

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu explained that the measures are part of the central bank’s broader strategy to promote responsible innovation, enhance consumer protection, and build trust within Ghana’s rapidly expanding digital financial ecosystem.

“These initiatives underscore the Bank of Ghana’s commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and forward-looking regulatory environment that supports innovation while safeguarding consumers,” she added.