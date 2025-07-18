3 hours ago

Economist Dr. Adu Owusu-Sarkodie of the University of Ghana has cautioned the Bank of Ghana (BoG) against making premature cuts to the monetary policy rate, warning that doing so could jeopardize recent gains in curbing inflation.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr. Sarkodie emphasized the importance of maintaining a cautious approach, citing historical instances where early rate reductions led to a resurgence in inflation.

“We’ve seen this before—each time we ease too soon, inflation shoots up again,” he said. “The Bank of Ghana must tread carefully, especially when inflation is not yet firmly under control.”

While inflation has shown a gradual decline, it still remains above the BoG’s medium-term target. Dr. Sarkodie pointed out that volatile global commodity prices, coupled with domestic pressures such as rising food and fuel costs, create a fragile economic environment where any miscalculated policy move could undo recent progress.

The BoG’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to announce its latest decision on the policy rate in the coming days. Though some market observers are advocating for a rate cut to stimulate growth, Dr. Sarkodie warned that such a move may be premature.

“We all want growth, but not at the expense of stability. If inflation returns, the costs will be even higher—especially for low-income households,” he stressed.

The current monetary policy rate stands at 28%, serving as a key tool in the central bank’s fight against inflation. The upcoming MPC decision is being closely watched as it will provide critical insight into the central bank’s policy stance and its outlook on the economy.

As Ghana navigates its path to recovery, Dr. Sarkodie and other experts are urging a measured, data-driven approach, prioritizing long-term stability over short-term stimulus.