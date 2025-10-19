1 hour ago

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu, has called on banks to look beyond profit margins and ensure that their investments in the extractive sector—comprising mining, oil, and gas—promote environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Speaking at the fourth training programme on Ghana’s Sustainable Banking Principles (GSBPs), which focused on the extractive sector, Mrs. Asante-Asiedu noted that while the sector contributed about 20% of Ghana’s GDP in the first half of the year, its environmental footprint remained a major concern.

“If we’re lending to the right people and ensuring our investments are sustainable, profit-making and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,”

— Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Second Deputy Governor, BoG

The training brought together environmental and sustainability officers as well as relationship managers from banks, with the aim of deepening their understanding of the GSBPs and their role in implementing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices.

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu stressed that sustainable lending not only mitigates environmental risks but also drives long-term profitability and value creation for shareholders.

“By prioritising sustainability, financial institutions can help reduce the sector’s environmental risks while ensuring lasting profitability and shareholder value,” she added.

The workshop also highlighted the International Finance Corporation (IFC) performance standards, which guide financial institutions in identifying and managing environmental and social risks.

Yewande Giwa, IFC Senior Country Officer, underscored the importance of responsible financing, noting that effective management of environmental and social risks was vital for the long-term growth of Ghana’s extractive industry.

“When banks and other financial institutions integrate these practices, they protect themselves from financial and reputational risks and help curb harmful activities like illegal mining by cutting off financing to non-compliant operators,” she said.

“Together, we can ensure that Ghana’s extractive sector drives sustainable and inclusive growth while preserving the environment for future generations.”

John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), acknowledged the extractive sector’s contribution to national development but cautioned that it also posed challenges to sustainability, climate resilience, and agriculture.

“Mining consumes vast amounts of water and energy, oil extraction threatens marine biodiversity, and the cumulative environmental debt from unsustainable practices endangers future generations,” Awuah noted.

He reaffirmed GAB’s commitment to working closely with the central bank and development partners to strengthen ESG competencies within banks and improve compliance across the extractive industry.

“We are building a dual-capacity framework—one that enhances ESG readiness within banks and ensures compliance within the extractive and related service sectors,” he added.

The event reinforced the Bank of Ghana’s commitment to promoting sustainable finance as a cornerstone of Ghana’s economic transformation, ensuring that profitability goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship and social impact.