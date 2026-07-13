BoG warns debt restructuring talks could put pressure on Cedi despite fiscal gains

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cautioned that Ghana’s ongoing external debt restructuring negotiations could trigger short-term pressure on the country’s foreign exchange position and place additional demands on future debt servicing obligations.

In its May 2026 Monetary Policy Report, the central bank said the conclusion of the remaining debt restructuring discussions could have implications for the stability of the cedi and increase the need for stronger domestic savings to meet future external debt commitments.

The BoG stressed that continued growth in foreign exchange reserves will be crucial in ensuring Ghana is able to meet upcoming external debt payments while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The caution comes amid positive developments in the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, with the central bank reporting that key fiscal targets were met during the first quarter of 2026.

According to the report, government’s fiscal performance improved despite earlier concerns about revenue mobilisation and the pace of spending implementation.

The Bank noted that revenue performance started picking up in April following the introduction of new revenue measures contained in the 2026 Budget.

It attributed the improvement partly to the increased use of technology and artificial intelligence in tax administration to reduce revenue leakages and enhance collection efficiency.

The central bank also expects stronger expenditure controls as government expands its commitment authorisation framework and implements value-for-money measures aimed at improving spending discipline.

However, the report identified risks including fluctuations in global commodity prices and rising geopolitical tensions, which could affect government revenue and fiscal performance.

The BoG emphasised that maintaining fiscal discipline, supporting economic growth, reducing real interest rates and ensuring exchange rate stability will be key to achieving long-term debt sustainability.

The report further highlighted improvements in Ghana’s public finances, indicating that government recorded an overall budget surplus of GH¢1.709 billion on a commitment basis in the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to 0.1% of GDP.

The performance exceeded the projected deficit of GH¢18.578 billion, representing 1.2% of GDP.

The corresponding primary balance also recorded a surplus of 1.2% of GDP, significantly above the target of 0.2%.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has assured investors that government has established adequate financial buffers to meet its upcoming debt obligations.

Speaking during Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s visit to the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, July 9, 2026, Dr. Forson disclosed that government is prepared to settle about GH¢10 billion in debt repayments due in August, as well as approximately GH¢54 billion expected to mature in 2027.

He added that Ghana has already paid about US$1.4 billion in Eurobond obligations this year and remains committed to meeting future debt repayments without default.