BoG’s losses do not affect its core mandate – Majority

The Majority in Parliament has defended the financial position of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) following concerns over its 2025 operational loss, stressing that the central bank is not established to make profits.

The response comes after the Bank of Ghana reported an operational loss of GH¢15.63 billion for the 2025 financial year, representing a significant increase from the GH¢9.49 billion loss recorded in 2024.

The development reflects a year-on-year deterioration of about 65 percent, even as key macroeconomic indicators such as inflation and exchange rate stability show relative improvement.

Speaking on behalf of the Majority, the Member of Parliament for Amenfi West, Eric Afful, said the financial results of the central bank should not be assessed in the same manner as those of commercial banks.

He stressed that the Bank of Ghana’s core mandate is to maintain macroeconomic stability rather than generate profit, adding that its operational outcomes should be viewed within that context.

Mr Afful further argued that negative equity in a central bank does not amount to insolvency, describing it as an accounting position that does not affect the institution’s ability to carry out its functions.

“It is therefore important to emphasize that these financial outcomes do not impair the operational capacity of the Bank of Ghana,” he said. “The bank continues to effectively deliver on its core mandate.”

He explained that central banks operate differently from commercial financial institutions, with a primary responsibility of stabilising the economy rather than pursuing profits.

According to him, the Bank of Ghana’s balance sheet largely reflects the cost of interventions undertaken to stabilise the economy during periods of economic stress.

“Simply put, the bank’s balance sheet reflects the cost of stabilising the economy during a period of severe economic distress,” he added.