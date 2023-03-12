2 hours ago

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has signaled his opposition to a Constitutional Instrument (CI) seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole Identification document for registration of new voters.

The CI, proposed by the Electoral Commission is currently before Parliament with strong opposition from the Minority Caucus whereas the Majority have supported same.

Agyapong made his views known on the matter in an interview he granted Sompa FM in Kumasi late last week.

“For Americans, even Ghanaians who have naturalized, they are so proud to hold an American passport. Ghana has people taking bogus decisions and I wonder those who sit there and take such decisions.

“That a whole Ghana passport, you claim that to register to vote, we won’t allow use of the Ghana passport, we have lost our identity to National Identification, what?” he lamented.

He reiterated his strict opposition to the move asking, “what makes me know I am a Ghanaian? It is my passport.”

He also rejected the EC’s explanation that a lot of non-Ghanaians are holding the Ghanaian passport, “same is the case with these Ghana Cards,” he challenged.

The CI aims to amend the current law to make Ghana Card, the sole proof of identification for registration of new voters, removing the existing options of the use of passports and the guarantor system.

Source: Ghanaweb