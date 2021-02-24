2 hours ago

District Chief Executive for Bolgatanga East Emmanuel Abole has disclosed the sabotage he has had to endure from his party executives since he was appointed to the high office by the resident in his first term.

According to him, there has been a crusade by party executives in the Constituency including Francis Ayamga who is the Constituency Secretary and the Chairman for the Constituency.

He indicated that these executives have done everything within their means to undermine him in the District and paint a very bad picture of him.

Abole was speaking to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio when he made this known.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) recalled how the executives of the party in the constituency snubbed his invitation to a sod-cutting ceremony even though efforts were made to ensure they were duly invited to the ceremony.

He downplayed claims that he has not been collaborating with the executives indicating that they have rather made it their duty of sabotaging and avoiding cooperation in the work they do towards the development of the Constitency.

Meanwhile, the executives of the party have complained about his lack of consultation and cooperation with party executives on issues bothering the party in the constituency level.

Source: MyNewsGh