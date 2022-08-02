2 hours ago

The Upper East Regional Security Council has closed down the Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) following a riot earlier on Tuesday.

Students were given a couple of hours to vacate the school premises.

The Upper East Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional security council, Stephen Yakubu, said the closure was the best solution for everyone.

“We are going to allow the final year students to come in only when they have a paper to write,” he noted.

He told the students: “you have brought this upon yourselves.”

The minister further said the students would be dealt with by security personnel if they did not pack out in time.

The students rioted following the arrest of two of their colleagues and a teacher for allegedly engaging in examination malpractice.

Properties, including seven vehicles belonging to teachers, have been vandalised.

Police personnel called in to respond to the rioting fired warning shots and tear gas to control the students.

Source: citifmonline