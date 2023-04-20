5 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Bongo constituency in the Upper East Region, Charles Bawah Dua, has pledged to render an all-inclusive development agenda if elected parliamentary candidate and subsequently wins as Member of Parliament for the area.

According to him, the development agenda will revolve around leveraging on opportunities by identifying and implementing promising and high-impact initiatives through skills and human capital development across various facets of the constituency’s local economy.

Speaking at his campaign launch in Bongo, Mr. Dua described as mediocrity the reliance on complaints and Common Fund by incumbent MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa to develop Bongo, reiterating that, he will offer an inclusive, results-oriented leadership to address the challenges of the constituency and thus appealed to delegates to vote massively for him as parliamentary candidate on May 13, 2023.

“If I am elected as your parliamentary candidate, my proposed broad approach will be based on leveraging, pooling, innovating and scaling of promising initiatives to deliver for our people. My priority is to make the development of our constituency and party as inclusive as possible by expanding opportunities, supporting skills and human capital development, deploying smart infrastructural, health, educational and agricultural development and empowerment of our youth by identifying and implementing promising and high-impact initiatives, building strategic partnerships, and mobilizing action and resources to deliver impact at scale”.

Mr. Dua hinted that he will pursue strategic home-grown interventions that will ameliorate the plight of women and unemployed youth.

“I will use my portion of the loans advanced to our MPs to support the procurement of tractors and other agricultural machinery that will support our farmers at lower rates to service the loans. I will support the formation of agricultural cooperatives among, especially our youth in farming supported with capacity building, extension services, storage and market access as well as high-yielding breeds and seeds”.

“The Women’s Financial Inclusion program will focus on empowering particularly women financially to grow their businesses by identifying and liaising with international partners to offer affordable micro-loans, long-term financing and support, and capacity building to our women. This will target our women in trade, weaving and craft, and other micro-enterprises”.

Mr. Dua also promised to augment health delivery services with emergency tricycles to address emergency health needs of constituents in hard-to-reach areas.

He further pledged a deliberate scholarship scheme for girls and persons with disabilities while using local artisans to design innovative ways of reducing furniture deficits in schools with inadequate furniture.

Source: citifmonline