A two-year-old boy has been confirmed dead after fire razed a six-bedroom house at Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.

The fire destroyed property running into thousands of cedis.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at St. Mary’s Hospital at Drobo.

In an interview with Citi News, the Fire Safety and Education Officer for the Jaman South Branch of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO2 Justice Tadakay, said the poor nature of the road delayed the arrival of the officers at the scene.

“We got stuck somewhere along the line then we had to use six lengths of hose to the fire scene, and when we laid the lengths of hose to the fire scene, we were fighting the fire,” he recounted.

It was in the course of fighting the fire that the firemen were alerted to the plight of the toddler.

“We were fighting the fire, and when the fire was a little bit under control, they then got closer to us and told us that there is one child inside one of the rooms, so we had to stop the fire fighting and search and rescue,” ADO2 Tadakay said.

