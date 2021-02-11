3 hours ago

As part of the ongoing disinfection of police facilities nationwide, the Bono East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police DCOP Asumadu Okyere Darko, has disclosed that the region is currently processing 52 people to court for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to DCOP Darko, the 52 people were arrested because they failed to abide by the various safety protocols and are made up of 48 males and four females whose statements were taken and were later granted bail.

The police commander said the region was not relenting in its effort to enforce the safety protocols.

Education

After embarking on education and sensitisation programmes about the need to follow the safety protocols, there was no other option but to enforce them, hence their arrest, he stated.

DCOP Darko made this known to the media during the second phase of the nationwide disinfection of police facilities in Techiman, the regional capital of Bono East.

He said with the rising cases of the COVID-19, the police administration saw the need to engage the waste management expert Zoomlion Ghana Limited to disinfect all police installations nationwide.

DCOP Darko said the region was made up of five divisions; Yeji, Atebubu, Kintampo, Techiman and Nkronsa, and the disinfection exercise was taking place in all these divisions.

Pledge

He pledged the service’s readiness in the region to avail all its facilities for the disinfection exercise.

For his part, the Regional Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the Bono East Region, Mr George Manu, said the exercise was taking place in 147 police installations, the Regional Police Command, all the five divisions, all districts police stations, barracks, police posts and rented private residents.

Mr Manu said the police were considered as one of the frontliners in the fight against COVID-19, hence the need for the disinfection.

He appealed to residents of the region to strictly adhere to the wearing of face masks, washing of hands, practising of social distancing and other safety protocols.

Background

Since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the police administration together with its personnel has played a critical role in ensuring that citizens follow the government's approved protocols in order to be saved from contracting and spreading the virus.

The police administration is one of the agencies that is so much involved in making sure that people are safe and secure against the pandemic.

Based on the leading role the police played in the fight against COVID-19, the President, together with the police administration thought it wise to protect personnel from contracting the virus by disinfecting all their facilities to enable them to live a healthy life and be able to ensure that they carry out their legitimate duties of enforcing the protocols.

Source: graphic.com.gh