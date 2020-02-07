1 hour ago

The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DoVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in the Bono Region recorded 937 cases in 2019, as against 1,019 in 2018.

The figure indicated a decrease of 82 cases, representing 8.04 per cent, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Setina Aboagye, the Regional Coordinator of the Unit said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday in Sunyani.

She said 10 out of the 937 cases were refused but the remaining 927 true cases, 55 were sent to court, explaining that seven were acquitted and discharged and 19 were convicted with 28 cases still awaiting trial.

DSP Aboagye said 373 cases were settled and closed, with 212 cases referred to the Department of Social Welfare, Court and Legal Aid Board because some were civil in nature.

She stated “288 cases are still under investigations with the hope of finishing very soon”, adding that during the year under review, the Unit recorded 188 male victims as against 745 female victims, with 818 and 102 male and female perpetrators respectively.

DSP Aboagye said the cases the Unit handled in order of frequency were non-maintenance, 362, signifying 39.0 per cent and spousal assault, 178, representing 19.20%.

But threat of death, stealing, defilement, abduction, non-acceptance of pregnancy, causing damage, threat of harm, offensive conduct, deprivation of property and unlawful removal of a child were 45, 45, 24, 26, 33, 30, 27, 31, 19 and 15 respectively.

The rest were defrauding by false pretense, 13, criminal abortion, 5, rape, 9, unlawful ejection, 16, causing harm, 14, indecent assault, 2, obscenity, 2, sexual harassment, 3, missing person, 5, infant abandonment, 3, unnatural carnal knowledge, 8, act tending to disturb public peace, 2, child trafficking, 3, exposing child to danger, 3, unlawful entry, 3 and meddling in deceased property, 2, she added.