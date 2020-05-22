1 hour ago

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, has heavily commended Zoomlion for its continues commitment to fighting the novel Coronavirus nationwide.

She said since the outbreak of COVID-19, staff of Zoomlion have known no rest due to their involvement in the stressful fight crisscrossing the country to ensure the spread of the virus is minimized.

She was launching the Bono Regional Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Ghana Police Service collaboration which seeks to disinfest and disinfect all police stations, cells and barracks among others at the Regional Police Headquarters.

Mrs. Richardson expressed optimism in the delivery and display of professionalism of works done by Zoomlion in the past especially in the markets almost ended second circle fumigation and disinfection exercises and urged the company to continue to give of their best for the benefit of Ghanaians.

"We are privileged to have you in Ghana otherwise we would not have had it easy at all during this outbreak, we therefore expect you to always deliver in perfection".

She cautioned residents against the usual free lifestyles and urged them to make it a habit since we wre no longer in normal times to use the face mask, wash hands periodically with soap and running water and practice social distancing at all times as well as use hand sanitizers as prescribed by the Ghana Health Services (GHS) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Bono Regional Police Commander DCOP Godfred Owusu Boateng assured Zoomlion of the fullest collaboration and support of the police command and urged the officers to create an enabling environment for the staff of Zoomlion to carry out the exercise.



The General Manager of Zoomlion responsible for the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions Mrs. Esther Abayeta assured individuals and corporate institutions nationwide to approach Zoomlion for all their disinfection and fumigation needs at highly subsidized rates.

She urged the workers to give the police service nothing but the best.