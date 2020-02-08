29 minutes ago

The Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, have benevolently donated an appreciable amount of money to the National Para Taekwondo Team.

The gesture which was realised after the Para Committee Chair called on the Hon Minister is to aid the Para Camping ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic qualifiers in Morocco later this month.

The Para Team started Partial Camping since January 2 and are currently having Residential Camping in Sunyani until they proceed to Accra to continue.

The Regional Minister Mrs Richardson after presenting the cash amount promised to support the team in the future, exhibiting how passionate she has understood the plight of the athletes.

Chairman of the Para Committee, Rev Samuel Annor in thanking the Minister appealed to others to come complement his efforts in developing Para Taekwondo.

"It's refreshing to get such support from the Regional Minister. I can not thank her enough for what she's done for us. I also want to appeal to the coorperate bodies and individuals touched by our plight to come support us. Once again, Madam Minister and friend, We're grateful for this support."

The Para Team will be finalizing their training and traveling preparations in Accra from February 9 before they depart for the tournament on February 18, 2020.

Emmanuel Kofi Turkson, Mohammed Salih Azumah, Patricia Kwyeremaa and Adizatu Shaban will be seeking to make Ghana proud in Morocco.

The African Para-Taekwondo qualification tournament is scheduled for the Complexe Sportif Moulay Abdelah in Rabat Morocco on February 23 & 24, 2020.