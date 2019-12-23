2 hours ago

The Books & Boots Foundation has organized a special Christmas treat for over 200 children this festive season in the Eastern Region.

The scenic town of Apirede-Akuapim was agog with music, dancing, fanfare, food and sharing of gifts as the children took centre stage.

This year's children's feast was even more special as it coincided with the commemoration of the 25th Anniversary celebrations of the Chief of Apirede Nana Saforo Okoampah III.

For the third successive year, major donor of the Books & Boots Project, Mr Jerry Teeler flew down from Texas, USA via the Caribbean Virgin Islands fully clad as Santa Claus much to the euphoric delight of youngsters between the ages of 3 to 14 years old.

Dozens of kids from nearby communities also came along with parents and guardian for the gathering at the centre of Apirede town.

The event was full of fun activities including the display and shooting of giant water guns supervised by WaterArms over FireArms an NGO from the United States.

Dr Hannah Lisa of Health Avail graced the occasion as she led the children through dancing sessions where prizes were given to all participants.

In addition to Nana Saforo Okoampah III, all his sub chiefs including Nana Ogyiri Kwaku Manu II, Nana Krobea Asante Gyeke Odom I - Kyidomhene of Apirede Akuapim and Nana Awo Mawrema Ampem Darkoa (Apirede Mawerehemaa) were by his side to support the event.

The Secretary to the Apiredeman Chief Roland Ofei Ansah also highlighted the upcoming events including the Odwira Festival which starts on 28th December

All donors and stakeholders of the Books & Boots Foundation were acknowledged.

The include Active Minds Reading Club, PH Foods, Adinkra Local, the Chiefs, Elders and residents of Apirede and CK Lodge for making this year's program the most successful and memorable to date.

Media partners were HomeBase TV and EBN.