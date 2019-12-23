2 hours ago

Issahaku will now be able to do all the things he couldn't do as a result of his condition

Losing a hand or an arm doesn’t mean losing independence. Thousands of people across the world have lost all or part of an upper limb due to accident, infection, cancer or diabetic neuropathy.

The Boresah Royal Foundation (BRF) in partnership with West Africa Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Hub, have donated a prosthetic hand to a 13-year-old boy from Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The West Africa STEM Hub has a close association with the Western New York STEM Hub, USA and YALI Regional Leadership Centre, with the CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai as a member of the council.

Founder of Boresah Royal Foundation, Queen Boresah Fantevie in a statement said, the handicapped teenager will now be able to do all the things he could not do and his abilities will be an inspiration to many.

"With this new hand, Issahaku whose father is from Mandari in the Bole Traditional area is positive his son can do all he couldn't do in the past and will grow to become an inspiration to all", she wrote on Facebook.

Queen disclosed that the next beneficiary of the project is the 5-year-old boy from Abura Dunkwa whose arm was amputated early this year after his stepmother assaulted him with a cutlass.

On his part, father of the boy, Issahaku Seidu, who is a blacksmith, thanked the groups and all other partners for the honour done his family by putting a smile on the face his son.

The Hand in Hand’s vision is to become that catalyst for change and to develop tools and services that will not only bridge the gaps in the child welfare system, but to also create new models of support for families in crisis.

Thanks to the Western New York STEM Hub, ARI, UNESCO, NRCCD, YALI RLC and the Ministry of Gender for making the dream a reality.