3 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson are expecting a second child. Carrie announced the news on Instagram today, July 31, while also revealing that she suffered a miscarriage months ago.

She said that she was expecting to give birth to the new child in December. Carrie wrote on Instagram: "At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

"I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

The couple got married on May 29, 2021. They already have a son together. He was born in April 2020