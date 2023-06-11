4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for suspects following an anti-robbery and anti-landguard operation in Bortianor.

On June 8, 2023, the police conducted an operation targeting criminal elements involved in robbery and landguard activities in the area.

These individuals, according to the police, had been terrorizing residents and landowners in Bortianor and nearby communities.

A statement issued by the police on June 10, and signed by its Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, indicated that some of the suspects fled after engaging the officers in a crossfire, leading to the deaths of five suspects.

The police appealed to the public, especially residents of the Bortianor community, to promptly report any individuals with gunshot wounds who may be seeking medical treatment.

“Upon spotting the approaching Police team, the suspects opened fire from their hideout, prompting the Police to return fire. As a result, five of the suspects were injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The remaining suspects fled the scene and are still on the run. The Police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects, some of whom are believed to have sustained gunshot injuries during the operation. We appeal to the public, especially residents of the Bortianor community, to promptly report any individuals with gunshot wounds who may be seeking medical treatment. Your cooperation will assist the Police in taking immediate action,” the police appealed in its statement.

Items retrieved by the officers include: One (1) AK47 Assault rifle, ten (10) rounds of AK47 ammunition, one (1) pump action gun with nine (9) rounds of BB cartridges, two (2) pistols with ten (10) rounds of 9mm ammunition, one (1) unregistered Toyota Tacoma pickup, four (4) motorbikes, three (3) of which are unregistered, a knife and a pepper spray.

Source: citifmonline