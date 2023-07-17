1 hour ago

The Bortianor Traditional Council is calling for an independent probe into the shooting of some individuals purported to be land guards by the Ghana Police Service in June 2023 at Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region.

The traditional authority has denied reports suggesting that the individuals were land guards terrorising residents.

The Traditional Authority says the Committee set up by Parliament has failed to visit the enclave to ascertain the veracity of the matter.

Speaking to Citi News, some traditional leaders of the area shared their frustration about the incident and urged the government to investigate the killings.

One leader intimated that the surrounding police commands in the area were not even aware of the raid until the killings had taken place.

“The Divisional Police didn’t know anything about the incident the day it happened. The Weija District and the Krokobite Division didn’t know anything about it and this was just about 500 meters from where the incident happened.”

He denied that the victims were armed land guards in the area and has been terrorising residents.

“They were not having guns and the bullet casings shown on TV were brought from else, and we know the people who did that and wrongfully killed the people.”

“The government should wake up and find a way to investigate this thing, and we are ready to give to them telephone numbers to start with their investigations,” the angry traditional leader added.

Source: citifmonline