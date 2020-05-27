17 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudus is a player in demand with a lot of clubs in Europe chasing after the talented Ghanaian prodigy.

Kudus has been linked with moves to a lot of clubs in Europe with a departure from Nordsjaelland a huge possibility.

German giants Borussia Dortmund is the latest club to express an interest in the Ghanaian midfielder with a move in the summer eminent.

Dortmund are not alone in the haunt for undoubtedly the hottest African prospect in Europe as Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke 04 are also ready to make a swoop.

Kudus has been in good form for his side in the Danish league scoring nine goals in 19 games.

The German side who have a good track record of bringing through talented youngsters have set their sight on the Ghanaian prodigy with his side valuing him at 2.7 million Euros.

Several English clubs are also interested in the player with Everton and Tottenham said to be interested in the player.

Kudus has been capped once by Ghana scoring on his debut against South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifying match last year.