2 hours ago

Bayern Munich are close to clinching a deal for talented English born Ghanaian winger Benicio Baker Boaitey who currently plays for West Ham United.

About two months ago, “Sport1” had reported FC Bayern Munich's interest in Benicio Boaitey.

According to the broadcaster, the Englishman traveled to Germany on Wednesday to hold talks with interested parties.

Several clubs, including FC Bayern Munich, are mentioned. Outside the Bundesliga, FC Barcelona, ​​PSG, Benfica and top English clubs are also said to have kept an eye on the talent.

However, the youngster should prefer a move to Germany and thus refuse to stay with the "Hammers".

The Premier League club had actually hoped, according to "Sky", to provide Boaitey with a professional contract on his 17th birthday on January 9th.

A signature that would make a big difference.

While West Ham could receive a significantly higher sum for a professional contract, as of now, only a training allowance would be due.

Jude Bellingham, for example, had signed such a working paper at Birmingham City shortly before moving to Borussia Dortmund - and thus helped the English club to rain 25 million euros in money.