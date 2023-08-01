4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has dismissed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso, according to a Daily Guide report filed on July 31, 2023.

The DCE was suspended in October 2022 following allegations of engaging in illegal small-scale mining activities, commonly known as galamsey. The investigation into the allegations against Yaw Danso was triggered by an audio recording that allegedly implicated him in galamsey activities.

After the suspension, Assembly members from Bosome Freho called on the presidency to conduct further investigations into the matter. President Akufo-Addo invited Yaw Danso to defend himself during a special meeting with Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

However, based on the outcome of the investigations, the decision to relieve him of his position as the District Chief Executive was taken.

According to the report, the decision to remove him was communicated by the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Decentralisation, Dan Botwe, to the Ashanti Regional Minister.

The dismissal letter stated, "His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has relieved the chief executive of the Bosome Freho District Assembly, Mr. Yaw Danso, of his position with immediate effect." The letter emphasized that the decision was prompted by the serious allegations of illegal mining against Yaw Danso.

In line with constitutional and legislative provisions, President Akufo-Addo has nominated Kofi Adu Amoateng as the new Chief Executive of the Bosome Freho District Assembly. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the regional Electoral Commission, as required by the relevant procedures.

Source: Ghanaweb