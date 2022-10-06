1 hour ago

The District Chief Executive for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso, is facing an investigation for alleged involvement in galamsey.

An audio in circulation seems to implicate the Chief Executive in illegal mining activities

Some members of the Assembly have already called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Chief of Staff, Local Government and Decentralization Minister, and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Abu Jinapor to take a serious look into the allegations.

Speaking with MMDCEs at a galamsey engagement yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said the District Chief Executive has been invited to defend himself against the charges.

Yaw Danso was noted by the President to be in a period of mourning after being bereaved, and the summons was old.

“When the one-week celebration is over, he will have to respond and depending on the quality of his response, we will decide what the future holds for him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

While speaking to MMDCEs during the engagement, the President said that he will not shield any government official found complicit in galamsey activities.

The President also met with the National House of Chiefs, where he called for better collaboration in the fight against illegal mining.

