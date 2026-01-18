2 hours ago

Bosome Freho MP, Nana Asafo-Adjei has expressed profound gratitude, on behalf of the Pentecost Church of Bosome Freho, to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his immense contributions to the renovation of the Church.

Welcoming the former Vice President to the Bosome Freho Constituency over the weekend, for his campaign tour, Asafo Adjei revealed how Dr. Bawumia quietly gave him money to finance the tiling of the Church upon a request made to him by the leadership of the Church, which incidentally, was the venue for Bawumia's engagements.

"The other time Dr. Bawumia was here, this whole place was not tiled and the leadership of the Church requested for support. Later, Dr. Bawumia called me and gave me money for the tiling of the entire place. Today, as you can also see, the entire place, both down and up are looking so beautiful," the MP said, and expressed the Church's profound gratitude.

"The Church has asked me to express its profound gratitude to you for your kind gesture," he added.

The MP, addressing NPP delegates, made a compelling case for the election of Dr. Bawumia on January 31 as the NPP's flagbbearer, saying he is the most deserving and most capable among the five to reclaim victory for the party.

He also spoke highly of the Vice President's humility, quest for unity in the NPP as well as his vision and the impact he made when he served as Vice President.