9 hours ago

Chiefs and people within the Bosomtwe constituency of the Ashanti Region have lauded the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who doubles as the member of Parliament for the area for his role in ensuring development.

The Chiefs say since Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum was elected as a Member of Parliament for the area and later became the Education Minister, there has been a significant improvement in education within Bosomtwe.

Aside from education, they say there has been a drastic improvement in other aspects, which they are urging him to continue.

In their bid to show appreciation to him, the chiefs within the area organised a durbar of chiefs and people where they honoured the Education Minister.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs within the Constituency, the chairman for the occasion who is the Chief of Abrankese Nyameani, Ohenese Nana Opoku Amponsem described the contribution of Dr. Adutwum in the area as being immense.

“On behalf of all chiefs and constituents of Bosomtwe, I want all of us to say a big thank you to honourable Yaw Osei Adutwum. You have done a lot for constituents here. You have done a lot for us, particularly within the educational sector. We don’t want you to stop, we want you to continue doing this. I cannot even list the number of things that he has done. We are urging you to ensure all those who have not had their fair share of development to be looked at as well”.

Various chiefs, and government agency heads among others, took turns to commend the minister for playing diverse roles in promoting development in the Bosomtwe constituency and Ghana in general.

Source: citifmonline