6 hours ago

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) has initiated a major green energy transition aimed at installing solar power systems across its strategic fuel depots. The initiative supports Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework, which targets a 10% reduction in emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

Under this plan, BOST is shifting from diesel-powered operations to solar energy to lower operational costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to the country’s broader clean energy goals.

To spearhead this effort, the company has established a dedicated Green Transition and Alternative Fuels Department. Solar panel installations have already begun at the Buipe and Kumasi depots, with Tema next in line. These systems will power essential depot operations such as lighting, pumps, and monitoring systems, reducing dependence on costly diesel generators.

“Energy is one of BOST’s biggest operational costs, and with diesel prices exceeding GH¢12 per litre, transitioning to solar just makes economic sense,” said BOST Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor.

He emphasized that beyond cost savings, the solar shift could also open doors to new revenue streams through Ghana’s developing carbon credit market.

“Each solar-powered depot not only cuts emissions but also contributes to Ghana’s national climate targets. This initiative shows BOST’s serious commitment to sustainability and long-term resilience,” Awoonor added.

BOST’s solar push comes on the heels of enhanced national efforts to combat climate change. The government, under President John Dramani Mahama, has established a Ministry of Green Transition, led by John Abdulai Jinapor, as well as a Climate Change and Sustainability Secretariat to coordinate climate policy and attract green investments.

The company acknowledges that transitioning to solar comes with technical and maintenance challenges but views it as a necessary step toward staying competitive in a fast-evolving energy landscape.

“This isn’t about abandoning oil immediately. It’s about evolving to remain relevant in a cleaner, smarter energy future,” Awoonor concluded.