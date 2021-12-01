1 hour ago

The Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited ( BOST) in the Republic of Ghana, Mr Edwin Provencal has asked transporters whose trucks were involved in the recent fuel adulteration incident at its Kumasi depot in the Ashanti Region to produce the drivers who are on the run or be prosecuted.

He hinted that transport owners and their companies, as well as their subsidiary companies, would also be banned from doing business with BOST.

Mr Provencal was speaking at a stakeholder meeting with transport owners in Accra, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

He told the transport owners that BOST does not have business contracts with the tanker drivers and that it is the responsibility of the owners who have entered into contracts with BOST to produce and surrender the said drivers to the police for prosecution.

He said if this is not done by January 2022, the company would be compelled to commence prosecution against the transport owners.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, ten tanker trucks were allegedly found to have adulterated the petroleum products they had loaded from the BOST depot in Tema to the Kumasi depot.

Unfortunately, the drivers of the trucks bolted and their whereabouts are not yet known.

The incident was reported to the police and the investigation is still ongoing.

Source: Energy News Africa