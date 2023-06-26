1 hour ago

A Botswana delegation led by its Minister of Finance, Madam Peggy O. Serame, has paid an official visit to the Jospong Group’s solid and liquid waste treatment plants in Accra.

The team first visited the Sewage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) at Korle Lagoon, where they were shown how Ghana treats its liquid waste into an end product of clear water that can be used for irrigation, car wash, and aquaculture, as well as the production of compost for organic fertilizer.

The Managing Director of SSGL, Mrs. Florence Cobbold, reiterated that SSGL, in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with support from the European Union, has commissioned a research into using the clear water byproduct for large-scale irrigation purposes.

“We are expecting results from the research in 2024, so for now we use most of the recycled water within the plant,” she emphasized.

“We are also leveraging on the research to create and improve the acceptance of liquid waste recycled products in Ghana,” she added.

She noted that Ghana, before the advent of the company, was discharging its untreated liquid waste into the sea. This, she said, posed a lot of environmental challenges, especially for the people living around the Korle Lagoon and its environs.

“However, the plant has enhanced a cleaner, healthier, and odour-free environment for the people within the community,” she noted.

The plant has a design capacity of 3,000 m3/day, with an average of 300 trucks visiting the plant daily. The plant has an ISO-certified, well-equipped laboratory to ensure that its activities are well within the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

Since its establishment, SSGL has built additional fecal treatment plants at Kotoku and rehabilitated the Mudor Sewerage Treatment Plant, also in Accra.

The team later visited the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP).

The plant manager, Malik Kwabla Ganyo, who welcomed the team, explained that the plant is an integrated waste processing and recycling company established to receive and process solid waste and produce organic manure for agronomic purposes in Ghana and the West African subregion.

He added that the plant also addresses the problem of plastic waste through sorting, processing, and recycling of such waste.

“We produce high-quality pelletized plastics as raw materials to feed local industries for further production into various plastic items,” he said.

He added that other recovered materials, such as textiles, packaging materials, and other highly combustible materials, are used to manufacture high-calorific burning material/fuels (refuse-derived fuels) for specific industries that require such energy for their operations.

Speaking in an interview, the plant manager noted that “we understand that in Botswana, little is done with regard to waste treatment, but our value proposition to them is that we need to do some form of recovery on the value chain as well as valorize the specific streams of their waste to extend the lifespan of their landfills.”

“We can process their plastic waste into pellets to feed industry and also process their solid waste into organic fertilizer to improve agriculture,” he emphasized.

The Botswana Finance Minister, Peggy O. Serame, also in an interview after the tour of the two facilities, was very impressed with how the two subsidiary companies of the Jospong Group are helping to manage Ghana’s liquid and solid wastes.

She admitted that there was a lot of potential for the company to invest in other countries, especially in Southern Africa, where they are also experiencing challenges with waste management.

“I came to see what they do so we can learn firsthand and what may be required for them to set up in Botswana,” she noted.

“We have an issue of waste management that needs to be addressed, while at the same time making returns from it,” she stated.

“Also, the growth of the company over the years is very impressive, and it is very commendable to see Ghanaians at the management level,” she commended the group.

She stated that as a country, Botswana is looking for private partnerships, especially with companies that have done it before so they can partner with them in various sectors of the economy.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer for the Jospong Group, Madam Sophia Kudjordji, noted that the group has been looking for opportunities to support other African countries with their waste management interventions.

“We believe that being the biggest in the subregion, we have what it takes. We have built capacities to be able to impact other countries, that’s why we invited them to see what the group has to offer.”

‘We are more into the circular economy where we have gone beyond just the disposal of waste, but we recycle and add value to waste, and we want other African countries to appreciate”

The group is currently in Angola, Zambia, Togo, Sierra Leone among others.

Source: Jospong Group