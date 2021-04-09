1 hour ago

Botswana's health ministry has said that only those aged over 75 will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine because few doses are remaining.

Health ministry director Malebogo Kebabonye was quoted by local media as saying that young people were advantaged because of online booking but now priority will be on the elderly.

Botswana has vaccinated 13,690 people and only 24 of those reported side effects like flu, headache and fever.

The country received 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on 31 March, it was the first batch of 100,000 doses expected in the country through the Covax global vaccine initiative, according to the World Health Organization.