2 hours ago

A second-year 17-year-old student of the Jedu Technical and Vocational Institute at Wamahinso in the Asutifi North in the Ahafo Region, Diana Oppong, has allegedly been beaten to death by her boyfriend.

Diana Oppong sadly passed away at the Sunyani Regional Hospital on Saturday, July 29, 2023, where she was receiving treatment following the incident.

Diana’s boyfriend identified only as Kofi who is also a final year student at the same institution reportedly beat her to a pulp on July 18, 2023, following a misunderstanding over a purported pregnancy.

The deceased allegedly collapsed but regained consciousness and made a report at the Terchire police station where she was issued a police medical form to seek medical attention.

Narrating the incident to GhanaWeb via a phone interview, the grandfather of the deceased, Mr. Boakye Yiadom, disclosed that she was initially treated at the Terchire Health Centre but had to be rushed to the St John of God Hospital in Duayaw Nkwanta and later the Sunyani Regional Hospital when her condition further deteriorated.

“She was beaten by a boy we are told is the boyfriend and she even collapsed as a result. She was treated at the Terchire Health Centre but her condition was getting worse so she was taken to Duayaw Nkwanta and subsequently to Sunyani Regional Hospital where she passed on”.

Mr. Boakye Yiadom added that the family is devasted by her death since the deceased was full of life and loved by everybody in the family and community.

“We are devasted by the news of her passing because she had her life ahead of her and she was loved by many people but this incident has cut it short so we are in great pain as a family”.

He appealed to the authorities to ensure that the culprit faces justice for the crime.

Meanwhile, the suspect has since been arraigned before the Duayaw Nkwanta Magistrate Court and remanded for two weeks to reappear on August 11, 2023.

Source: Ghanaweb