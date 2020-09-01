1 hour ago

Brand Bissa concept has finally launched the “Book the Bissa Child” project, aiming at providing thousands of Bissa Children with exercise books

About 5000 exercise books are to be distributed to Bissa children in the Basic and Second Cycle schools in the coming months, as a mark of support for their education.

It comes after weeks of “broader consultations” with some prominent Bissas such as chiefs and business people, who have all endorsed the move.

All the books to be distributed will be branded with images of Bissa personalities, Bissa-owned businesses and will also carry a brief history about the Bissa ethnic group, details of the project indicate.

It is the BBC’s maiden project to be launched since it’s formation in July.

Announcing the birth of the initiative on Tuesday, the CEO of the organisation Mohammad Abdul Malik Guerm said there are more projects to follow, calling for more support from Bissas to make the project a success.

“After broader consultations with some Bissa top brasses, the BBC is proud to launch this project which comes as a major educational support to most Bissa children in the various communities,” he said.

“This is just one of many innovative programs we plan to bring to the fore for the benefit of the Bissa fraternity.

“It’s a huge project born out of a big dream to build a brand, we don’t expect it to be easy, and of course Bissas are not known to be lazy, so we are going to work to make it a reality.

“We will call on all Bissas and many other Ghanaians for their support to make this project achieve success.”

A sample of the books released on Tuesday carried the images of high profile Bissa personalities such the Bissa Chief of Greater Accra Region, Mohammed Ali Dabre III, the Bissa Chief Darkuman Abdul Razak Umar Bambara, Madam Habiba Sumani, who is the Director of Entrepreneurship Development at the National Board for Small Scale Industries and the Black Stars Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Prior to Tuesday’s launch, the executives of the organisation had embarked on series of visits to garner support from Chiefs, opinion leaders, business men and women from the Bissa Communities in the Greater Accra region.

According to Abdul Malik Guerm, his outfit also had extensive discussions with Bissas in the other regions, including Bissas in the diaspora, who have pledged their support.

He says the project has received massive endorsement from the Bissa fraternity and he is optimistic the result will be massive.

Killing more than two birds with a stone

The “Book the Bissa Child project”, according to the Mr Guerm is a one strategic branding move that will come with enormous benefits to Bissas.

He revealed that his outfit had to consider a lot of things before opting to go for book donation, which he says is akin to “killing more than two birds with a stone”.

“We have had to settle on donating branded books to our younger ones considering the multiplicity of benefits it may come along with, which we at BBC are very convinced about,” he said.

“You are looking a learning material that will means an educational support to many Bissa children in schools, it also brings that role model effect to that child, having gotten to know the images and history of those individuals behind the books. These same branded books will help in the image-building of those Bissa men and women of repute and serve as an advertisement for the businesses owned by Bissas.

“And by the inter-tribal literature we have in this country, this exercise will land us into the community development agenda we stand for, a virtuous circle it will look like, and is akin to killing more than two birds with a stone”.

He said the donation will be done in batches at various communities across the country, adding that the “organisation will keep on engaging other Bissas personalities and Businesses for their supports”.

Amid the covi-19 fight, Government has announced that only Form 2 Senior High School (SHS) and Junior High School (JHS) students are to return to school from October 5 to December 14, 2020, to complete their academic year. The next academic year will resume in January 2021. About The Book The Bissa Child Project

This project is an innovative way adopted by the Brand Bissa Concept to build and market the Bissa image across the country and beyond.

In our bid to improve education among the bissa community across the country, BBC in the coming months is embarking on a initiative dubbed: the Book the Bissa Child project.

This program aims at donating thousands of customized exercise books to Bissa children at the Primary, Junior High and Senior high levels.

This is aimed at supporting the young child from the Bissa fraternity in their education.

The books will be customised with images of Bissa men and women of iconic brands such as chiefs, business gurus, civil servants, sports and media icons, who have built huge reputations to be recognised as role model figures for Bissas.

It is targeted that between October 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, about 5000 Bissa children would have benefited from the project, with the believe that most the younger generation of Bissas would have come to appreciate the fact that there have been great men and women within the fraternity, whose works are enough for one to learn and be guided from.

About Brand Bissa Concept (BBC)

Brand Bissa Concept is a burgeoning organisation that provides Marketing, Public Relations and Events management for the development of communities.

It’s an all-bissa management outfit which aims at creating and initiating cutting edge project that will see the projection of the Bissa fraternity as a contribution to the Ghanaians society.

What we stand for

The BBC believes in image building as the biggest asset for every individual in institutions

The coming years will see BBC coming up with various innovative outreach programs that will touch almost every Bissa in all spheres life.

From the business sector, Agriculture, to education and sports, the BBC aims at using our expertise to add value all the aims and aspirations of every Bissa found in these aforementioned sectors, with focus on the up and coming youth of the fraternity.

