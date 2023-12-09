6 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante made an impact off the bench by scoring a consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion in their away loss to Sunderland on Saturday in the English Championship.

Sunderland secured a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light, ending their winless streak with goals from Dan Ballard and Dan Neil.

The hosts claimed their first win in four games, responding positively to the recent sacking of manager Tony Mowbray.

Despite a late effort from substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante, who scored just two minutes after Sunderland's second goal, West Bromwich Albion couldn't overturn the deficit.

The Baggies, dealing with injuries to key players, suffered their second successive 2-1 defeat.

Thomas-Asante, who came off the bench, has been a notable contributor for West Brom this season, tallying five goals and two assists in 18 Championship matches.

The Ghanaian attacker's goal was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging outing for West Bromwich Albion.