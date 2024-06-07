4 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian attacker Braydon Manu is eager to make a comeback to the Black Stars, expressing his readiness to contribute to the national team in their future endeavors.

The 26-year-old winger, who was initially called up to the Black Stars squad in 2022 under former coach CK Akonnor for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, did not have the chance to make his debut.

Despite this, Manu remains enthusiastic about the prospect of representing Ghana.

“I am ever ready to play for Ghana. As long as I am fit and available, I am ready to honour any call by the coach and the Ghana Football Association,” Manu stated, emphasizing his readiness to respond to any future calls from the coach or the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Although he has not been included in recent selections by current coach Otto Addo, Manu remains committed to the national team's cause.

He also expressed his support for the Black Stars as they prepare for the crucial World Cup qualifiers, urging public backing for the team.

“I wish the team well and hope the public also supports the team in the upcoming games as they work to secure qualification,” he added.

Currently a free agent, Manu faced a challenging season with Bundesliga club Darmstadt, where injuries sidelined him for most of the campaign.

Despite these setbacks, his determination to return to the pitch and represent Ghana remains undiminished.

With his unwavering commitment and readiness to contribute, Braydon Manu's potential return to the Black Stars could provide the team with a valuable asset as they aim to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup.