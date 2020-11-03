1 hour ago

Brazilian, Fabio Dos Santos Gama will wear the number 10 shirt for Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko in the 2020/2021 season after the club confirmed squad numbers for the season.

The 28 year old former Brazil U-20 star signed a two-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors but has yet to arrive in Ghana to link up with his teammates with four days to the start of the new campaign.

The number 10 shirt was previously worn by Burkinabe forward Songne Yacouba, who left to join Tanzanian giants Yanga FC at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Sulley Muniru, younger brother of former Ghana star Sulley Ali Muntari, has picked up the number 8 shirt.

The 28-year old former CFR Cluj midfielder is expected to start training with his new teammates this week after signing a two year deal to return to Ghana.

The number 9 shirt has also gone to new signing Kwame Poku, whose pre-season form (6 goals in 4 games) has got many fans excited for the new season.