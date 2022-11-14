3 hours ago

Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, has been fired by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Adu Boahen has been fired "with immediate effect," according to a statement issued by the Jubilee House's Communications Directorate and signed by Eugene Arhin.

This comes in response to accusations made against Mr. Adu Boahen in the "Galamsey Economy" exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

It stated that the Special Prosecutor has been tasked with looking into the situation further.

Read the full statement below:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com