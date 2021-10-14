2 hours ago

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda is dead, a family source has confirmed to Ghanaguardian.com.

According to the family, the sad incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Legon hospital in the capital, Accra.

The source disclosed that the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East region, was rushed to the facility after taking ill.

The cause of his death was not immediately revealed.

He was 65 years.

Adda first became a Member of Parliament in 2003. He won the by-election for the Navrongo Central constituency after the death of the incumbent, John Achuliwor. He retained his seat in the 2004 parliamentary election.

He was appointed the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment by President John Kufuor in 2005.

On 28 April 2006, he was moved in a cabinet reshuffle to the position of Minister for Energy.

He was later replaced by Felix Owusu-Adjapong as Minister of Energy by President Kuffuor. Kofi Adda retained his seat when the NPP lost the general elections in 2008. He however lost the seat in the 2012 elections to Mark Woyongo.