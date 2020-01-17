40 minutes ago

Former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh has completed a move to Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak on a free transfer.

The striker who returned to the country after spells outside has been in negotiations with the Phobians for some time now but has now found an agreement with Accra based side.

Tetteh has signed a contract with the Phobians on Friday and is expected to start training with the Phobians after his unveiling.

He was at the Accra Sports stadium watching his team mates as they beat Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium and was also traveled with the squad for their draw against Wafa.

The striker who has been globe-trotting has played for Sudanese side Al Hilal, Ethiopian side Jimma Aba Buna and another Sudanese outfit Al Hilal Obeid and Indian side Real Kashmir

Abednego Tetteh won the FA Cup title with Bechem United in 2016 before beginning his sojourn abroad.